The firm has announced a conditional placing to raise minimum gross proceeds of £7m, an open offer to qualifying shareholders to raise up to £0.5m and a retail offer to raise up to £0.5m.

The move comes as the company announces its cancellation of trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange, and admission to AIM.

Adam Binns, CEO of One Health, said: “I am delighted with the progress the Company has made to date.

Adam Binns, chief executive officer at One Health Group.

“The successful placing and proposed admission to AIM positions us strongly to execute our strategy through the planned investment in Surgical hubs and welcoming of new shareholders to the Company.

One Health Group said that the proceeds received from its offer will primarily be used to fund the group's first owned surgical hub.

The hub, which is expected to cost between £8m and £9m, is expected to be operational within one year of construction.

The company said it expects the hub to then deliver between £6m and £8m revenue per annum, and that it is anticipated to be “earnings enhancing” in its first full year of operation.

Mr Binns added: “The hub model, which supplements our continuing and existing operations, will drive long-term profitability alongside the provision of fundamental public health resources providing much needed care to NHS patients.”

One Health Group added that around £750,000 from the offer will be used to repay an intercompany loan.

A statement from the firm said that its board “considers admission to be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders, given the growing scale of the business.”

It added: “The board believe AIM is a more appropriate market for the company and will enable it to attract a wider pool of investors.”

In December, One Health Group announced that it had received 7,857 new patient referrals in the year, up from 6,091 the year prior.

The number marked an increase of 29 per cent and a new record for the firm.

One Health Group said that it had sen a jump in patient referrals due increased NHS waiting lists.

A statement from the company at the time read: “Operationally, 2024 has seen a further increase in the national NHS waiting list and industrial action causing disruption to NHS patients care caused by cancelations. As a result, demand for support from One Heath and other independent sector providers increased during the first half of the year.”