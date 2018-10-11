One Yorkshire economic plan for £30bn potential boost to Yorkshire to be 'carefully considered' by Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry

The Northern Powerhouse Minister has promised to “carefully consider” detailed economic proposals for devolution of powers and money to a mayor for the whole of Yorkshire, which supporters say could give the region a £30bn boost.

But Jake Berry said the Government’s priority was still to get the foundering Sheffield City Region (SCR) agreement up and running, despite two of the councils involved - Barnsley and Doncaster - keen to pursue a One Yorkshire deal.

One Yorkshire backers, including 18 out of 20 of the region’s council leaders and SCR Mayor Dan Jarvis, submitted a detailed economic study to the Government on Wednesday.

The dossier commissioned by Yorkshire’s council leaders sets out how its 5.3m population could benefit by an average of £5,400 a year if Ministers agree to the widely-supported devolution proposals.

Mr Berry said: “The One Yorkshire proposals from the 18 Yorkshire Authorities have taken several months to put together and we only received these yesterday. We therefore need time to give the proposals the careful consideration they require.

“But our priority for devolution in Yorkshire remains completing the Sheffield City Region deal. We want the Sheffield City Region to enjoy the full benefits of its 2015 deal, including £900m of investment.

“The City Region’s Mayor was elected on a commitment to implement the deal in full and we will support him in this ambition.”

Labour MP for Keighley John Grogan said the document had been sent to several members of the Government.

He said: “It is significant that this document has been sent to a range of Cabinet Ministers.

“The future of Yorkshire is surely a big enough issue to demand cabinet attention.

“There is a political, moral and legal imperative that they consider it properly.”

