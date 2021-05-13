Bradford-based Morrisons delivers much-needed help to British entrepreneurs - The Yorkshire Post says

Morrisons in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Picture: Marie Caley.

So it is a positive step that Morrisons is offering them a swift route to selling their products in its stores through a new programme called “Growing British Brands”.

The programme by the supermarket, which originated and is based in Bradford, will give firms the potential to sell their products in all 497 of its stores as well as listings in other parts of the business.

It comes after Morrisons launched its Local Foodmakers programme in 2017, launching more than 1,300 products.

The new programme aims to uncover those suppliers who have the ability to be stocked in stores nationwide - and it has even assembled a team of experts to find brands that need a helping hand.

Not only does this offer of assistance feel fitting after a troubling period for firms over the last year-and-a-half, it also seems like good business sense.