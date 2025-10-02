A decision on ID cards needs to be considered, not rushed through in a panic to ‘stop the boats’ - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among their number will be those like my 23-year-old son, who has long been disengaged from party politics, refusing to vote in elections and declaring that all politicians are as viperous as each other.

He’s a law-abider and a rule-follower, but the idea of the state interfering any further in his personal life is abhorrent to him. He’s no conspiracy theorist - and I must admit I’ve heard some wild suppositions about what digital IDs might bring, such as clocking how much meat we buy at the supermarket each week - but he speaks with the voice of a young person concerned his liberty is under threat.

As he points out, the government already has his date of birth, his address, his National Insurance number, his passport number and provisional driving licence details. With all of these, he can be identified easily and quickly. Why add another layer?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

At the other end of the generations, my 81-year-old father, with his basic smartphone, is concerned that even though he is no longer of working age, if digital IDs come in we’ll end up with mission creep, and he’ll be further disassociated from the complex workings of the modern world.

But my legally-employed son and my retired dad are not at the heart of Starmer’s plans, which pointedly, were not included in the Labour General Election manifesto in 2024.

“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK,” the prime minister said when he announced the scheme last week. “It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure.”

The plan, it seems, has emerged as a response to Reform UK’s intractable stance on ‘small boats’ and illegal immigration, and under pressure from centrist think-tanks such as the Tony Blair Institute; the former PM attempted to introduce voluntary ID cards in the UK in the early 2000s.

The idea was scrapped in 2011 by the Conservative-led coalition, which argued it was too costly and intrusive. Previously, we’ve only ever had compulsory ID cards during wartime, with Sir Winston Churchill’s government bringing them to an end in 1952, following criticism over costs and police abusing their powers.

Yet other countries, including Italy and Australia, already have some form of digital ID, and it seems inevitable that the UK will follow suit. But we should do so with caveats.

Supporters of compulsory digital IDs cite the example of Estonia, already expected to be a model for the mooted British scheme, In this Baltic country, the digital ID system allows citizens to access government services such as tax, vote electronically in elections, and helps to verify identity for age-restricted websites and online content.

And there’s China, where surveillance mission creep is already in full swing. A digital ID scheme was launched in 2022, then in July this year, it’s reported a new system was launched, allowing further monitoring of citizens’ activities.

This is the rub. I disagree with my son; in a digital age there are sound arguments for bringing together disparate elements of ID under one banner. But I will contend that any moves towards this must be done through careful public consultation, not rushed through in a panic to ‘stop the boats’, especially as the arguments that digital IDs would do so are pretty unsubstantiated.

Starmer is keen to show he means business on illegal immigration but digital IDs are something of a blunt instrument. The theory goes that the scheme would be designed to curb illegal immigration by making it harder for people without settled status to find jobs.

Employers will no longer be able to rely on a National Insurance number - which is currently used as part of proof of right to work - or paper-based checks.

There’s a big hole in this argument for a start. Does Starmer in his naivety really think that dodgy employers and those who work in the so-called ‘black economy' under cover from rules and regulations really tie themselves into knots over National Insurance numbers?

The culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, has said that ministers have “no intention of pursuing a dystopian mess”, but given the potential for data-leak-related disaster, not to mention the as-yet unpublished cost, it’s clearly a policy that will need time and planning.