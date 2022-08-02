A fitting York Minster funeral for the legendary Harry Gration - The Yorkshire Post says

THERE will have been many tears shed in York Minster yesterday during the funeral of the legendary Harry Gration.

By YP Comment
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 4:45 pm
Harry Gration's funeral service at York Minster. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.
Harry Gration's funeral service at York Minster. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

But there was levity too – and a round of applause at the end, no less – that was entirely fitting for a man who so joyously celebrated Yorkshire.

Harry was proud of his region, and his love for it shone through his every appearance on television over his many years as anchor of the BBC’s Look North.

Read More

Read More
Harry Gration funeral: Photos show stars of screen and sport pay respects on Yor...

That the service took place on Yorkshire Day only serves to underline how closely identified with the region he became.

Though we mourn his loss, and feel the deepest sympathy for his family, the service was of course a celebration of a life rich in achievement.

The former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu, came out of retirement to preach at the funeral of his friend and knows how much Harry did for Yorkshire.

His is a proud legacy, and one which we give thanks for.

Harry GrationYork MinsterYorkshire PostYorkshireBBC