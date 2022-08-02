A fitting York Minster funeral for the legendary Harry Gration - The Yorkshire Post says

Harry Gration's funeral service at York Minster. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

But there was levity too – and a round of applause at the end, no less – that was entirely fitting for a man who so joyously celebrated Yorkshire.

Harry was proud of his region, and his love for it shone through his every appearance on television over his many years as anchor of the BBC’s Look North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That the service took place on Yorkshire Day only serves to underline how closely identified with the region he became.

Though we mourn his loss, and feel the deepest sympathy for his family, the service was of course a celebration of a life rich in achievement.

The former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu, came out of retirement to preach at the funeral of his friend and knows how much Harry did for Yorkshire.