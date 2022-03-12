Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen leads Dales tribute to cancer victim as new charity launched to improve access to National Park – The Yorkshire Post says

The name of the new venture speaks for itself – its mission is to make it easier for people with mobility issues to enjoy the Dales and the enchanting landscapes synonymous with Owen and her family.

And the charity is being launched thanks to the remarkable determination of Debbie North, a wheelchair user due to a degenerative condition of her spine, as she looks to honour the memory of her husband Andy, a former deputy headteacher of Ovenden School in Halifax, who died last summer from bowel cancer.

His dying wish was for his wife to continue enjoying the countryside, a passion that they shared together, and this very fitting tribute now carries this newspaper’s blessing.

Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen has given her backing to the newly-formed Access the Dales charity.

