Apprenticeships hold the key to regional growth with apprentices going onto play pivotal roles in industry - Clare Fitzgerald

The impact was clear. Apprentices gained confidence, qualifications and a future. Employers gained motivated team members who made a difference from day one. And, crucially, it helped address some of the gaps in priority sectors such as health and social care, education and manufacturing - three of the region’s largest employers.

Across Yorkshire, employers are facing a familiar challenge: finding and developing the skilled workers they need to grow and thrive.

Only 0.3 per cent of people in our region hold a trade apprenticeship qualification - a strikingly low figure given the scale of workforce demand. That’s why apprenticeships are more important than ever: they’re one of the most practical ways for businesses to grow their own skilled talent, while giving local people access to sustainable, rewarding careers.

Clare Fitzgerald is group head of business development at Luminate Education Group.

As I step into my new role as Group Head of Business Development at Luminate, I’m focused on strengthening apprenticeship opportunities across West and North Yorkshire - making sure they work as well as possible for both learners and employers.

Every week, I hear stories from both employers and apprentices about the positive impact of apprenticeships. Apprentices are taking on new responsibilities, often moving into leadership roles, and regularly progressing onto higher-level qualifications. We’re building a thriving alumni community that demonstrates the long-term value apprenticeships can deliver.

At Keighley College, which celebrates its 200-year anniversary this year, we've run successful apprenticeships with local employers since the 1950s. Many of those early apprentices went on to play pivotal roles in their sectors - from manufacturing and skilled trades, which still employ tens of thousands locally, to professional and technical roles that are now among the region’s fastest-growing.

That idea of ‘see it to be it’ really matters. The best way to inspire someone to take up an apprenticeship is to let them hear directly from those who have already benefited.

Apprenticeships aren’t just a route for learners – they’re a strategic tool for businesses. With regional wages around £4,600 lower than the national average, many employers are struggling to attract and retain staff. Apprenticeships help solve that problem by bringing in fresh talent that can be shaped to fit business needs, while boosting loyalty and succession planning.

For employers considering their options, we provide step-by-step support – from recruitment and onboarding through to long-term development. And with government incentives such as the £1,000 grant for taking on a 16–18-year-old apprentice, there’s real financial help available to reduce barriers to getting started.

My message to any business considering an apprentice is simple: now is the time. The support is there, the benefits are proven, and the demand for skilled people in our region has never been greater. By investing in apprenticeships, you’re not just growing your own business - you’re strengthening the skills base that underpins the whole economy.

Together, we can ensure West and North Yorkshire continue to thrive, by giving more people the chance to learn, grow, and succeed through apprenticeships.