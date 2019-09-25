Baby Archie meets the Archbishop as Duke and Duchess of Sussex win admirers in South Africa – The Yorkshire Post says

ARCHBISHOP Desmond Tutu, one of the great heroes of the anti-apartheid movement, is so indefatigable that it is very rare for the renowned 87-year-old Nobel laureate to be ever upstaged.

Yet this is precisely what happened when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, no strangers to publicity themselves, introduced their four-month-old son, Archie, to the Archbishop during their official visit to Cape Town.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their son Archie meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu at their legacy foundation in cape Town, on day three of their tour of Africa.

Despite his frail health, the Archbishop was clearly left enraptured by his young visitor, his face etched with smiles, and touched to have had the honour of being one of the first, if not the first, world dignitary to meet the newest member of the Royal family.

It was also a reminder about the goodwill that Royal visits do continue to generate – gratitude which will comfort Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, after months of negative headlines, some more self-inflicted than others, following the birth of little Archie in early May.