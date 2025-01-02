Betrayal of Waspi women just adds to the Government’s list of broken promises - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once the bonhomie of Christmas fades, it’s tempting to feel gloomy at the thought of long months of winter yet to come.

But it’s more than a mild case of the seasonal blues affecting Downing Street. Nobody was under any illusion that Labour’s landslide victory, just six months ago, was going to result in 2024 ending like a remake of Love Actually, with Starmer doing his own ho-ho-ho version of Hugh Grant’s PM, David.

But the frustration and indeed anger he's facing is potent. He’s had bad luck, sure – Trump winning the US election and throwing the ‘special relationship’ into doubt being especially worrisome. In the face of surrounding pressures, he should resolve first to focus on home.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall speaking to the media outside the Department for Work and Pensions in Westminster, London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

The week before Christmas, out of nowhere seemingly, his government delivered a blow to thousands of ‘Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality)’ campaigners seeking compensation for the state pension age going up for women from 60 to 65.

Despite Labour seeming to lend support to the Waspis, with Labour MP Peter Kyle, then Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, pictured alongside a group of campaigners in the run-up to the General Election, and the now Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall, meeting them to discuss potential reparations, there’s nothing on the table.

Citing the Tories’ legacy of the “£22bn black hole in the public finances”, Kendall said that despite the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s recommendations for compensation of up £2,950 for each woman affected, it would not be forthcoming.

Yet another mis-step for older and vulnerable people, especially coming after the cuts to the Winter Fuel Allowance for all but the very poorest of pensioners.

When Kendall took to her feet, Starmer was in Norway. Not looking for a free last-minute Christmas tree, but meeting NATO officials to discuss the security of subsea cabling, it’s reported. This trip added to the 31 days in total he has taken out of the UK since becoming PM, equivalent to six working weeks, or one in five days.

You have to wonder, especially with half of Whitehall permanently working from home (WFH), if this man has never heard of Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Moreover, his penchant for ducking out of the country whenever there’s a troublesome announcement to make has not gone un-noticed.

Labour backbenchers immediately castigated the Waspi decision; those with small majorities must be eyeing the recent populist petition, now standing at more than three million signatures, for another General Election to be held, because “the current Labour government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election”.

His lack of empathy suited Starmer well when he was in Opposition, calm, composed and lawyerly in the face of the baying Tory benches. But as Prime Minister, it does him no favours at all. He and his family are entitled to their privacy, of course, but his borderline obsessiveness about guarding even the names of his children shuts down an olive branch that could be extended to ordinary people. Resolve to chill out, just a bit.

His Cabinet, too often shouldering responsibility, look haunted and exhausted already and really, they should be relishing the challenge of Labour being in power after so long in the wilderness.

The PM’s job is to lead from the front. That’s why, above all, and as far as possible, he should resolve to be present, here, in the UK. He has a foreign secretary in David Lammy and a multitude of other ministers who could be deployed overseas at a moment’s notice, if required.

If Starmer lacks confidence in his Cabinet and ministerial team in any way, he should commit to the reshuffle that keeps being rumoured and show some resolve. After all, with more than 400 Labour MPs to choose from, he’s hardly lacking a talent pool.

He should also focus on creating a compelling narrative that sets out the whole of his vision for the country. So far, it has been piecemeal, disjointed. He has relied far too much on his big pledge, to build 1.5m new homes over the next four years, and not half enough on everything else voters expect from his government.

In this, he should rely on – and trust – his Cabinet to help him tell the story and engage the public.