Big six bosses give reality check over energy prices - The Yorkshire Post says

CEOs from four of the companies told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee yesterday that thousands of customers have already expressed concerns about paying their bills and they will feel the full force of the price rise this winter when their energy consumption increases.

Around 22m households experienced a rise on their bills for gas and electricity on April 1, as the Government increased the energy price cap by 54 per cent to ease pressure on suppliers following a record surge in global gas prices.

While the Government said it is taking steps to support households, such as providing a repayable £200 rebate in October, Michael Lewis, chief executive of E.ON, said it is “not going to be anywhere near enough”.

Energy bosses addressed a Parliamentry committee.

With spring’s arrival and summer in our thoughts, it may be perceived that there is a stay of execution for Ministers on this issue, as people are less likely to turn on the heating. Not so.

While they dither and delay, those who cannot make ends meet are still worrying themselves to the point of illness because of the financial anxieties.

People might not need to use energy so much in the coming months, but come autumn they certainly will.