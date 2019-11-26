Bradford deserves to follow Hull’s lead as 2025 UK City of Culture – The Yorkshire Post says

WINNING the right to be the UK City of Culture in 2017 gave Hull a massive boost to its fortunes – and perception.

Now it is to be hoped the accolade can do the same for another great Yorkshire city if Bradford is successful in its bid for 2025.

UK City of Culture status transformed perceptions about Hull.

Regeneration comes in many forms.

New industries and investment that create jobs are the most high-profile, but there is considerable advantage to be gained from an emphasis on culture that both raises a city’s profile and attracts a surge in tourism.

Hull is testament to that. The streets were thronged with visitors and its year in the spotlight brought with it a buzz that left a lasting sense of optimism that is now spilling over into new plans to boost culture and regeneration.

Bradford deserves every good wish in its bid. Like Hull, the city has known hard times, but it has a rich heritage to draw on in staging cultural events and much to offer a new wave of tourists.