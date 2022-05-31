Bradford would so deserve UK City of Culture title - The Yorkshire Post says

The West Yorkshire location is included on a shortlist alongside Wrexham, County Durham and Southampton, with a winner due to be announced live on The One Show on BBC One tonight.

As the UK’s youngest city, the bid team placed the new generations at the forefront of its campaign and as a result will have changed perspectives about a place that has been unfairly looked upon for too long. That should be a lasting effect, even if it does not win.

Furthermore, as we have said before – and this is a view shared by civic leaders around the region, such as North Yorkshire’s Carl Les and Barnsley’s Stephen Houghton – a win for Bradford would a triumph for opportunity in Yorkshire as a whole.

Bradford City Hall. Picture: Tony Johnson.

As well as culture, it is about identity and the North’s future prospects.