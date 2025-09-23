British consumers are being squeezed on all sides by inflation
But excuses for inflation not coming down are wearing thin on ordinary people, who continue to face the squeeze.
The British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) new survey found that the biggest concern people have is that prices are rising faster than wages.
Retail price inflation has been rising steadily over the last year, which the BRC says had been accelerated by the impact of the previous budget.
The Chancellor has to be very careful when it comes to labelling more cost pressures on businesses because ultimately it is the public that will pay the price and many people have been left with few places to turn.
The Autumn Budget will be key to setting the direction that the nation is headed under Labour. The Government can ill-afford to lose confidence of businesses if it is going to deliver on its aim of economic growth. Business investment will be key.
While a lot of business leaders accepted last year’s budget as a necessary evil, this time they will be looking for measures that support rather than hinder them.
When it comes to inflation, it is a two-way street. The large supermarkets continue to rake in billions in profit despite inflation hitting consumers in the pocket. More needs to be done to protect the consumer from profiteering. As it stands, they are paying the price for ill-thought policy decisions and large businesses profiteering.