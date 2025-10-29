Buses have a vital role to play in connecting rural communities

The importance of buses has been neglected in recent years. This neglect has seen many communities, especially in rural areas of the country, being cut off.

It is still the most used mode of transport across England yet around 300 million fewer miles were driven by bus services in 2024 compared to 2010. Operators have hidden behind the argument that there is a lack of demand for services that have been either cut to the bone or completely shredded. But as the £2 bus fare scheme showed, there is a demand for affordable bus travel.

That is why the Government’s Bus Franchising Pilots are to be welcomed. The Bus Services Bill became law on Monday and seeks to empower councils to identify services which they deem as socially necessary. That way operators wishing to cancel or change these services have to follow strict requirements. The ban on local authorities setting up their own bus companies, allowing them to run their own services has also been lifted.

In recent years, elderly people, those with disabilities and people from low income backgrounds have been isolated by falling service levels.

A bus bay at the side of Leyburn Market Place in North Yorkshire. PIC: James Hardisty

Public transport can play a huge role in improving wellbeing and mental health. Being able to get onto the bus and see friends in town can be a boon for those suffering from loneliness.

Buses can also boost social mobility, enabling young people to seek employment and education opportunities much further afield.

A lot of urban areas are already served by the rail network, albeit poorly. However, for rural communities buses are the only way around for them unless they can drive and afford a vehicle.