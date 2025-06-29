Candour needed as Covid inquiry shifts its focus to care homes

For the people who lost loved ones during Covid, the scars are yet to heal. That’s because too many of them are still awaiting answers as to what led to the deaths of their nearest and dearest. The only way that they will get these answers is if they get truth and accountability from those appearing before the national inquiry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week the inquiry moves onto examining what went wrong in the care sector. The first week of what is to be a five-week module will also hear from former health secretary Matt Hancock.

It is clear that what the then government said and what transpired were at odds. Mr Hancock, who has already given evidence multiple times to the inquiry, has major questions to answer about his handling of care homes during the crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a Downing Street press conference on May 15 2020, Mr Hancock said: “Right from the start, we’ve tried to throw a protective ring around our care homes.”

Former health secretary Matt Hancock departs after giving evidence during module 7 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

That was clearly not the case. Bereaved families have previously called this phrase a “sickening lie” and a “joke”. Hospital patients were discharged into care homes in a bid to free up beds but there was no policy in place requiring patients to be tested before admission, or for asymptomatic patients to isolate, until mid-April.