Certainty needed at Speciality Steel UK in Stocksbridge but new owners need to be the right fit
There is the obvious need to protect thousands of jobs in the steel sector.
But this isn’t just about safeguarding livelihoods for the sake of it. Steel has a vital role to play in the world going forward.
The strategic importance of steel is more apparent than it has been in decades. Britain can no longer rely on other countries to underpin its security.
The reality is that US President Donald Trump and his administration are right. We have fallen woefully behind as a country when it comes to defence.
Trade wars now present a risk of our steel making capabilities completely vanishing and leaving us vulnerable, economically and in terms of security.
The new Industry Minister Chris McDonald visited Speciality Steel UK (SSUK) in Stocksbridge yesterday and it is important that the Government maintains dialogue with the workers at SSUK during this uncertain time.
The Government took control of the UK’s third largest steelworks in a bid to save 1,450 jobs in South Yorkshire.
While there is a pressing need for new owners to be found for the steelworks, it needs to be the right ownership. That is why the Government needs to proceed with caution.
It would be remiss to think that new owners will be able to take over without state support, given the turmoil the steel industry is facing. But this support needs to come with caveats that see investment being put in by the new owners. Mistakes of the past cannot be repeated.