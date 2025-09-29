Challenges employers face can be turned into opportunities - William Lee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s no secret that payroll is one of the biggest expenses on the profit and loss, and when those costs go up, margins get squeezed.

For some, the knee-jerk reaction is to scale back or slow down, but my experience has taught me that the smarter move is to innovate and grow.

At Clearpoint Recycling, based here in Yorkshire, we’ve always had to be nimble. Waste management isn’t a glamorous industry, but it is an essential one. That reality forces us to adapt quickly to shifting markets and changing policy.

William Lee is the founder of Clearpoint Recycling.

Rising costs are no different: they’re a challenge, yes, but also a chance to rethink how we work, and how we build teams and develop skills fit for the future.

The way I see it, flexibility is no longer a perk, it’s a baseline expectation. Hybrid and remote working aren’t going away and companies that resist will simply lose good people. But flexibility doesn’t have to mean chaos. By redesigning roles with both stability and adaptability in mind, we can attract talent while keeping the organisation on solid ground.

Some roles in recycling will always be site-based: operating machinery, overseeing freight movements, handling materials. But many others can be adapted to hybrid working.

That opens the door to candidates who might otherwise have been excluded: young parents, people with caring responsibilities, or those unable to relocate. Instead of seeing flexibility as a burden, I see it as a route to tap into talent we might never have reached.

This thinking has inspired us to take another step. At Clearpoint, we’re about to launch a scheme designed specifically for young people without formal qualifications.

Too often, they’re locked out of opportunities before they’ve even started. We want to change that.

By giving them a route into the recycling sector through practical training, mentoring and clear progression paths, we’re creating opportunities that benefit both the individual and the business.

The way I see it, it is a sound business move. Investing in people builds loyalty, strengthens culture and creates a team that’s genuinely committed to the mission. At a time when every business is under pressure, why wouldn’t we look to untapped potential sitting right on our doorstep?

I know rising employment costs will make life harder. But if we see them only as a problem, we miss the chance to adapt and grow stronger.

Employers who succeed in this climate will be those who are willing to break from tradition, experiment with new ways of working and invest in people who might not fit the usual mould.

At Clearpoint, the pressure of higher costs has pushed us to focus harder, open our doors wider and innovate faster.

My message to other business leaders is simple: don’t hesitate to innovate.

The landscape is shifting, but within those shifts lie opportunities to build more resilient, inclusive and future-ready organisations.