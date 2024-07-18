Community spirit during the pandemic was an example of the best of humanity

It is important not to forget how the pandemic brought out the best in communities. How people were bound together by this fight against this common enemy.

The heroism of our healthcare workers, who put their own lives at risk to save that of others, needs to be remembered.

While those at the heart of the government were engaged in lockdown busting parties and flouting social distancing measures, millions of ordinary people stepped up.

The vaccine roll-out was delivered with the help of volunteers. Testing centres also relied on the help of volunteers.

Queues at the Leeds Covid Vaccination Centre next to Elland Road in December 2021. PIC: James HardistyQueues at the Leeds Covid Vaccination Centre next to Elland Road in December 2021. PIC: James Hardisty
The naysayers say that not much can be done in the face of a killer virus but the vaccine rollout, a genuine success story, shows that humanity is capable of turning the tide by working collectively.

The resilience and fortitude of the British people was on full display with people looking out for one another.

Community groups, churches, mosques and temples put together and delivered food parcels. Taxi drivers became delivery drivers ensuring important provisions were delivered to those shielding.

This unity was best summed up by the rainbows that children up and down the country drew to thank the NHS.

It showed that we are a kind and caring nation and that the demise of community spirit may not be as pronounced.

There are lessons to be learned from the Covid Inquiry and one of them has to be the importance of unity.

