Cop26 concluded with the cynical self-interest of a few - The Yorkshire Post says

THE high hopes that attended COP26 have not been fulfilled. The emotion displayed by summit president Alok Sharma as he admitted it had not achieved what the world had hoped for was testament to how far it fell short.

By YP Comment
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:28 pm
Updated Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:30 pm

In the end, it was no surprise that it should be the arch-polluters China and India who torpedoed a deal to sound the death-knell for coal. The pity is that by doing so, they might have condemned poorer nations and future generations.

expense and hype of the past two weeks, they simply failed to deliver, and that the young protesters outside who proclaimed that not enough was being done were right.

Climate activists protesting during the official final day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

This has been a missed opportunity and ultimately a betrayal of the goodwill shown by so many nations to address climate change.

The fight against global warming goes on, but Cop 26 demonstrates that it has become all the harder.

