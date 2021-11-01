COP26: Prince Charles comes of age on climate crisis – The Yorkshire Post says

He spoke from the heart, speaking of the world’s “overwhelming responsibility to generations yet unborn” and why COP26 represents the “last chance saloon” that require all political leaders – national and international – to “now translate fine words into still finer actions”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, again, the eyes of the world will be on Prince Charles when he delivers a Royal rallying cry to COP26 delegates in place of the Queen who has been advised by her doctors to rest for the next two weeks and only undertake “desk-based duties”.

Prince Charles has addressed the G20 gathering of world leaders ahead of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

This means that today’s speech by His Royal Highness will be one of the most important since his enthronement as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle in 1969 and represents the culmination of his life’s work on the environment as his Royal duties take on even greater significance.

One of the first public figures to recognise global warming’s threat to the planet’s fragility, the increasing urgency to prevent temperatures from rising by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels is thanks to the persistence of Charles and a coalition of like-minded influential individuals from acclaimed TV naturalist Sir David Attenborough to teenage activist Greta Thunberg.

Prince Charles has addressed the G20 gathering of world leaders ahead of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

That Prince Charles was allowed to speak with such characteristic candour to the G20, which is normally a ‘closed shop’ of presidents and prime ministers, was a timely and deserved tribute. And with political leaders clearly not in agreement over the way forward, it means that today’s speech, and renowned Royal diplomacy, takes on more significance if COP26 is to be a turning point for the world before it is too late.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.