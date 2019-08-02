Countryfile Live’s Yorkshire debut a boost for region’s outdoors events calendar - The Yorkshire Post says

That Countryfile Live has chosen the region for its official northern debut is a further nod to the success of Yorkshire’s blossoming outdoors events calendar and its rich farming history.

Countryfile Live heads to Castle Howard in Yorkshire first

BBC Countryfile presenters (left to right) Adam Henson, Ellie Harrison, Charlotte Smith, Anita Rani, Tom Heap, John Craven and Joe Crowley. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

With more than 60 agricultural shows taking place in the area each year, and the county also the setting for television shows including Our Yorkshire Farm, it has already established a reputation, both on and off the screen as a place that brings rural and urban communities together to showcase and celebrate the country life and rural industry.

Countryfile presenters and a big summer event at Castle Howard

Bradford-born presenter and broadcaster Anita Rani says that unity over the enjoyment of the countryside and all it has to offer is also the ethos of Countryfile, which is heading for the grounds of Castle Howard, near York, for four days, later this month. “I think everybody needs days out for pleasure,” she says - and with uncertainty over Brexit looming over the farming industry, perhaps never more so than now.

Kate Humble on why Animal Park offers viewers an escape from UK’s political turmoil