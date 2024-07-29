Covid cases are on the rise again so why are we not taking precautions? - Jayne Dowle

But nothing. A student nurse was dispatched to find a box of masks and we were advised to tell my dad, also 80, to avoid visiting for the next few days. Mum seemed fine, no obvious symptoms except the odd cough. She’d tested positive on a routine PCR test taken on Monday evening. She wouldn’t be tested again for three days, the nurse said.

I checked the hospital website for guidance on Covid protocols and apart from instructions for wearing masks when visiting Covid-positive patients, not visiting if you’re positive yourself, and using hand sanitiser, there didn’t appear to be any other rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m relieved, obviously, that Covid isn’t adding to mum’s rather lengthy list of medical issues, and that she is as vaccinated as she can be.

A close-up of someone having a Covid vaccine jab. PIC: Alamy/PA.

But it all feels slightly surreal. Can it really be only three years since my children were banned from visiting their father as he lay dying from a brain tumour in a hospice? He too had contracted Covid and the entire place was on lockdown.

We couldn’t even go and see him through the window. They said their final, heartbreaking, farewells via iPad. And at the terrible socially-distanced funeral, I couldn’t even hold their hands for fear of breaking the law.

As well as relief that mum isn’t suffering, I also feel a sense of anger that we were forced to endure those draconian pandemic rules – and for what? Three years later, with Covid cases on the rise again in the UK and overseas, and the 81-year-old US president Joe Biden very publicly self-isolating after testing positive, there seems to be nothing in place at all?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I took a look at the UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency), graphs, as someone almost used to say, and found that in the seven days up to July 17, cases of Covid rose by 4.5 per cent up to 3,557. There were 197 deaths with Covid recorded on the death certificate during the same period, a weekly rise of more than a fifth, 20.9 per cent.

It's killing people in Greece too. According to the latest report available from Greece’s National Public Health Organisation, EODY, 26 Covid deaths were recorded between July 8 and July 14. A new variant, FLiRT, is believed to be to blame. There was also a 44 per cent increase in the average weekly number of new Covid-related Greek hospital admissions over the previous four weeks.

And after the Tour de France was hit by a wave of coronavirus cases in June, there are fears that the Paris Olympics will be disrupted. We shall wait and see.

UK health experts have suggested that FLiRT and another new variant, LB.1, might be able to evade immunity, which is why people who have been vaccinated are now contracting Covid again. That and no social distancing precautions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Increased travel and big events such as festivals often result in crowded settings where the virus can spread more easily, and there are no longer any legal restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing,” says Dr Mariyam Malik, an NHS and private GP at Pall Mall Medical.

I’m not being alarmist, but this makes me feel slightly uneasy.

Now we know that there were many rules for us and quite a different set for the denizens of Downing Street, our national psyche is in a very difficult position, psychologically. I can best describe it as a kind of Stockholm syndrome. We were held captive under Covid for so long, we’re puzzled by freedom – and at the same time, left rudderless.

I railed against the more unfathomable social distancing rules, refused to bang any NHS pans to salve Boris Johnson’s conscience, and wouldn’t wish to turn back the clock to 2020 and 2021, ever. But am I being unreasonable to wonder why even as it stalks amongst us, Covid seems to be ignored by those now in charge of British public health?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I fear Covid has almost become a national embarrassment. With the ongoing UK Covid-19 inquiry set to reveal further disturbing and highly inconvenient truths about how the pandemic was so badly mishandled, you can see why the new government might want to step away from the poisoned chalice.