Dark Skies further illuminate the majesty of the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales

Much has been made of the majesty of the landscapes across the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales but at this time of the year it’s also worth looking to the skies at night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national parks are the jewels in Yorkshire’s crown, jewels that also sparkle at night, as the Dark Skies Fringe Festival shows.

The Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors are both designated Dark Sky Reserves - an international accreditation mark recognising efforts made to protect their skies from light pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are ideal places for stargazing. And with the Northern Lights putting on a spectacular show, even across the sky in urban areas, interest will be high in understanding the skies above.

Ribblehead viaduct dark sky pictured in 2019. PIC: Matthew Savage

With more returns of the aurora expected over the coming months, it could well prove to be a golden age of stargazing.

The festival will have plenty on offer for amateur stargazers across the region’s two national parks. Boosting the rural economy during the quiet winter months.

It not only has the capability to attract people to Yorkshire but also to deepen our understanding and appreciation of the skies. And it is also good for mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why steps being taken across North York Moors to reduce light pollution are to be welcomed. Over 60 lights have been replaced at Dalby Forest at the edge of the National Park with dark-sky-friendly fittings.