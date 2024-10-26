Dark Skies further illuminate the majesty of the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales
The national parks are the jewels in Yorkshire’s crown, jewels that also sparkle at night, as the Dark Skies Fringe Festival shows.
The Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors are both designated Dark Sky Reserves - an international accreditation mark recognising efforts made to protect their skies from light pollution.
They are ideal places for stargazing. And with the Northern Lights putting on a spectacular show, even across the sky in urban areas, interest will be high in understanding the skies above.
With more returns of the aurora expected over the coming months, it could well prove to be a golden age of stargazing.
The festival will have plenty on offer for amateur stargazers across the region’s two national parks. Boosting the rural economy during the quiet winter months.
It not only has the capability to attract people to Yorkshire but also to deepen our understanding and appreciation of the skies. And it is also good for mental health.
That is why steps being taken across North York Moors to reduce light pollution are to be welcomed. Over 60 lights have been replaced at Dalby Forest at the edge of the National Park with dark-sky-friendly fittings.
The North York Moors National Park along with the Yorkshire Dales National Park is one of only 21 Dark Sky Reserves in the world. It goes to highlight the importance of these breathtaking landscapes in our region.
