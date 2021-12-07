Darren Gough can surround himself with capable leaders at Yorkshire CCC - The Yorkshire Post says

In Darren Gough, one of England’s greatest fast bowlers who played for Yorkshire for 15 years over two spells, including a period as its captain, a man who has achieved so much in the game has been appointed as managing director on an interim basis.

The length of his stay, which has already started, is secondary to his ability in collating a team of capable and compassionate leaders who reflect the region’s diversity.

He seems to recognise the task, saying: “Like many, I have followed how the club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger.

“I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire,” adding that he is “aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure that every person who is associated with this club feels welcome...”

This comes after 16 members of staff, including first-team coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon, were dismissed on Friday.

Few people in the game have as much cricketing intelligence as Mr Gough, who commands the sort of respect and admiration that means he can surround himself with good people.