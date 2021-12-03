Martyn Moxon and Andrew Gale out at Yorkshire CCC in wake of Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

Andrew Gale has left his position as Yorkshire's first-team coach (Picture: SWPix.com)

Moxon, 61, had served Yorkshire as a player and had been director of cricket since 2007, but was heavily implicated in the club’s treatment of, and mishandling of, Rafiq’s allegations of a racist culture at the club.

He had been signed off work with a stress-related illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gale, 37, played his entire career for Yorkshire and had been first-team coach since 2016, however he was currently suspended over a historic tweet.

Yorkshire's director of Cricket Martyn Moxon has left the club (Picture: PA)

Yorkshire say the total number of departures is 16, including six members of the backroom medical team provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, and that an interim medical team is in the process of being appointed.

A statement from Yorkshire on Friday, December 3, read: “We can confirm that Martyn Moxon, Director of Cricket, and Andrew Gale, First XI Coach, have left the Club today (3 December), in addition to all members of the coaching team.

“A new Director of Cricket will be appointed imminently, alongside a new coaching team which is being recruited.

“The backroom medical team, external services provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, has also left the club. An interim medical team is also in the process of being appointed.

“We thank everyone who is leaving for their service. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Professor The Lord Patel of Bradford OBE, Chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, added:

“Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust. The decisions announced today were difficult to make, but are in the best interests of the Club. Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive.

“We want to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone, from all backgrounds. To do this, we need to rebuild our culture and instil positive values in everyone associated with Yorkshire. We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past to become a Club which people can trust.