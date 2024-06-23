Decline in the ecological status of rivers in the Yorkshire Dales is a worry

A major part of the Yorkshire Dales landscape are its rivers. The allure of the Dales also comes from the waterways in this majestic part of the world.

So it is deeply concerning that new figures show a significant decline in their ecological status.

A report to a meeting of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority said the condition of the protected area’s rivers, such as the Wharfe, Ure, Eden, Aire, Ribble and Swale, considered in good order, dropped from 62 per cent to 51 per cent over the last three years.

While this is considerably better than the national average of just 14 per cent being considered in good condition, for the Yorkshire Dales it is a worrying figure. Besides the national average is already a low bar.

People cool down in the water at Aysgarth Falls last year. PIC: Simon Hulme

Park authority officers are awaiting further data on the reasons for the decline in quality, but have previously stated the largest sources of river pollution in the area are soil erosion, nitrates and phosphates from agriculture, and historical lead mine workings.

Attempts to recruit “citizens’ science volunteers” to help identify and tackle issues in the Ure are to be welcomed and could well prove to be fruitful with 120 people attending a recent Health of the River Ure meeting sponsored by the Association of Rural Communities, with more than 35 willing to assist with water sampling from Appersett to Ripon.

It is important to understand the cause behind the decline in river conditions.