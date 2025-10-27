Delays to special education needs reform won’t help children or councils - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage famously claimed that children and young people are being “over-diagnosed” with conditions such as autism. Then David Bull, the party’s chairman, claimed that “many of these kids are naughty kids, bad parenting”.

Many of “these kids” grew up during Covid lockdowns, denied the opportunity to socialise and develop speech and language skills, experts say. Others have a range of anxiety conditions, not made easier by living in these very difficult times. Too many children are growing up in dire poverty, in families where putting food on the table is an ongoing challenge and parents may have their own mental health issues to deal with.

And now the much-awaited Government White Paper addressing the crisis in SEND provision, due this autumn, has been put back to 2026. However the Government dresses it up, it shows they haven’t got a grip of a situation which is letting children down, causing untold stress to families and putting immense financial pressure on local councils.

Almost one in five of pupils in England (19.6 per cent) are now getting extra support for special educational needs, the highest proportion since statistics were collected in this way, according to Government figures published in June.

More than 482,000 of those pupils have an education, health and care plan (EHCP) – a legal document issued by local authorities that sets out the support a child needs. Since 2016, the number of children receiving all types of special needs support has risen by 44 per cent and those with an EHCP has more than doubled.

The EHCP increase has been driven by rising rates of autistic spectrum disorder among pupils, speech and language problems, and more pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs, think-tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies says.

However, seemingly, none of this is urgent enough to tackle right now. In a letter to the chairwoman of the Education Select Committee, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “To help us deliver the most effective set of reforms we can, I have taken the decision to have a further period of co-creation, testing our proposals with the people who matter most in this reform – the families – alongside teachers and other experts.”

Mindful of the proximity of the SEND White Paper to a November Budget which threatens to bring its own controversies, has Phillipson chickened out?

One of the key drivers of SEND reform is to suggest ways in which councils might save money on supporting children with SEND. Cutting school transport, for instance, was already bubbling up as a contentious issue.

The Government, bloodied from humiliating events, and the catastrophic result of coming a very sorry third in the Caerphilly by-election, can’t afford a controversial showdown in the House of Commons over SEND. From that point of view, Phillipson’s decision to delay looks like a careful bit of damage limitation.

But this decision to go for further consultation hardly helps children, families, SEND schools and local councils, all of whom are left hanging in a system which has long been unfit for purpose.

A report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) argues that the current approach to supporting SEND children is woeful.

Last year, less than half of Education, Health and Care Plans were issued within the statutory time limit of 20 weeks. For one in 14 young people, the wait was longer than a year. More than half of young people in Leeds wait more than a year for their EHCPs.

The IPPR would like to see more investment in teacher training and SEND professionals, so that the emphasis shifts towards early intervention to support vulnerable children. It also recommends creating a new Additional Learning Support system that would see mainstream schools deliver support at schools.

