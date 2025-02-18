Deploying troops in Ukraine comes with major obstacles that Britain alone cannot overcome

The gravity of the situation when it comes to the Ukraine war cannot be underestimated. Not only are cool heads needed but adroit leadership is also going to be critical.

Britain deploying troops in Ukraine would be a major move, one that would come with myriad challenges, therefore MPs must be given a vote before such a step is taken.

The prospect of deploying troops will send a shiver down the spines of those who will recall the deployment in Afghanistan and how badly that ended.

On the other hand, recently The Yorkshire Post got to see first-hand how the British Armed Forces have been able to successfully play a peacekeeping role in Kosovo over the past 25 years.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has shown leadership on the matter, for which he will get kudos from the US.

However, Britain is still venturing into dangerous territory. Russia’s formidable fighting forces dwarf any of Afghanistan’s capabilities, indeed its military might towers over the majority of nations.

Therefore it should not be left to Britain alone to provide a peacekeeping force. It needs an international alliance to ensure that there is a lasting peace and that Vladimir Putin does not extend his reach further west. Other European nations need to step up and also play a part in the security of the continent.

Britain also needs to confront the reality that it has not done enough when it comes to bolstering defence.

The crisis in Ukraine shows that defence spending can no longer be viewed as a ‘nice to have’.