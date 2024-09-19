Devolution deal for Hull & East Yorkshire puts the region on a strong footing but this is just the start

Devolution is good news for the region. It has already proven to be a success in South and West Yorkshire. While North Yorkshire should also start seeing the benefits soon.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “Today is a major day in Yorkshire’s already rich history, as we complete the final piece of the devolution jigsaw to ensure every corner of God’s own country benefits from devolution.”

While the region may not have the all powerful One Yorkshire devolution deal that would give it real political and economic muscle, the fact that all four corners of Yorkshire are now covered with a mayoral devolution deal is to be welcomed.

This deal will give Hull and East Yorkshire the powers to shape its destiny. With that power comes accountability as well in the shape of directly elected mayors. As the Deputy PM says “those with skin in the game should be at the heart of decisions about their local area”.

The next mayor in East Yorkshire will have control over transport, housing, skills, and investment. It provides the region with a long overdue opportunity to shape its own future.

Overly centralised government has not helped Yorkshire with regional inequalities continuing to widen. Devolution can provide the break from this web of inequality.

Whoever is elected as the Mayor in Hull and East Yorkshire, as well as Lincolnshire, which has also secured a mayoral devolution deal, should be open to a collaborative approach with the wider region.

There is a danger that devolved areas could become riven by self-interest to the point where it is to the detriment of the wider region.