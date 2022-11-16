Dominic Raab investigation shows failings of this Government - The Yorkshire Post says

When Rishi Sunak entered Number 10, he promised to fix the mistakes of previous Governments and vowed to put together a “government of all the talents”.

Yet the fact that Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, requested an investigation into himself following two complaints against him after days of bullying allegations hours before he stood in for Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions, shows that this is anything but a fresh start.

Mr Raab said: “I am confident that I have behaved professionally throughout but immediately when I heard that two complaints had been made – I believe they were made yesterday; I was notified this morning – I immediately asked the Prime Minister to set up an independent investigation and of course I will comply with it fully.”

More worryingly, it suggests that the Government is simply not functioning properly at a time when the country is in grave need of dependable leadership.

Dominic Raab is facing an investigation into two formal complaints about his behaviour. PIC: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Whatever the outcome of the investigation, bullying must not be tolerated at any level of government. If anything, it displays a failure of leadership.

The need for an investigation into Mr Raab once again raises questions over the Prime Minister’s judgement. His appointments of Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman have already damaged the PM.