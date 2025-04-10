Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Extra funding means take-off for reopening but big new question emerges

After months of uncertainty, the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport now appears to be all-but-confirmed following the announcement of significant additional taxpayer funding for the project.

City of Doncaster Council has been planning to take over the running of the site itself through a council-owned company following a failure to find a private operator using its share of already-confirmed devolution funding for South Yorkshire.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has made the scheme her “number one priority” for the city, with council bosses arguing that reopening the airport can be the catalyst for wider regeneration work and ultimately create 5,000 jobs.

But questions over the financial viability of the reopening plan had led to South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard delaying a decision on whether to hand over the cash until the summer to allow for an independent review of the risks, while talks took place with the Treasury over possible Government support.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been closed since 2022 but may reopen next year. Picture: Dean Atkins

It has now been confirmed that an extra £30m is to be provided towards the costs of the scheme from future Government devolution funding being allocated to Mr Coppard while the Government has established a working group with the mayor and council in a public demonstration of the heavyweight political backing for the scheme.

The situation means that reopening appears to be assured. The big question now will be whether the airport can be a financial success in the hands of the public sector.

DSA made losses in every financial year of its operation between 2005 and 2022 under private ownership, collectively adding up to almost £180m.

