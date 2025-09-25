Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Stop the infighting around air travel in the North of England and pull together - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has approved Gatwick’s privately-financed £2.2bn scheme to bring the airport’s “emergency” runway into regular use, the row over £160m of public money granted towards the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) continues here in Yorkshire.

Vincent Hodder, chief executive of Leeds-Bradford Airport (LBA), argues that such public subsidy for DSA is “distortive” and will create “unfair competition in our market”.

His own airport, privatised in 2007, but with what’s known as a “special share” from West Yorkshire councils Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Calderdale and Kirklees, is flying high. Passenger numbers are breaking records; more than three million have travelled through LBA already this year.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport. PIC: Tony Johnson

LBA is also in the middle of a major £100m refurbishment and modernisation project. Improvements include a terminal extension, with 83 per cent more seating, uninterrupted runway views, and a streamlined arrivals experience providing faster baggage reclaim and enhanced passport control.

Gatwick, the world’s busiest single-runway airport, with a flight taking off every 55 seconds, will see up to 100,000 extra flights a year as the result of this new second runway.

Whilst this might not be the best news for residents trying to sleep – it’s reported that those living nearby upset by additional noise will be able to ask Gatwick to pay for triple-glazed windows - and environmental campaigners fume, the government insists the airport’s expansion is vital for securing economic growth.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has also made clear that she wants to press ahead with a third runway at Heathrow airport, which is obviously also in the South East. So economic growth where? Not in the North of England.

It is interesting that Alexander approved the use of devolved government funding to re-open DSA – agreed by the leaders of South Yorkshire councils in Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham at a meeting this month – before announcing the decision to expand Gatwick.

There would have been an outcry if she had left the fate of a Northern airport hanging in the balance whilst supporting airport development in the South East. But still, the Gatwick expansion won’t benefit us.

It is no longer fashionable for the government to speak of bridging the North/South divide by “levelling up”, a concept made pretty much meaningless by the previous Conservative government.

Airports may be controversial when it comes to climate change, but there is no denying that they are a crucial part of regional infrastructure and can bring many benefits. Being connected to the rest of the world, and even the ability to travel quickly between key points of the UK, is vital in today’s global economy.

But it’s not just the executives and entrepreneurs of Yorkshire and surrounding areas who need to get off the ground quickly, it’s travellers and tourists who’ve budgeted carefully for a short trip or holiday abroad.

If you’ve recently tried to book a budget flight to a European city, for example, you’ll notice that due to the economies of scale and the sheer number of operators flying out of airports ringing the capital, generally the cheapest flights leave from London airports.

Across the board, there are always far more flights departing from London airports too. Whilst we can trek across to Manchester of course, or travel up and down to other regional airports such as Newcastle or the East Midlands, it would bolster our own pockets if expanded airport provision in Yorkshire results in more choice and cheaper flights.

So in the face of this clear government commitment to supporting airport expansion around London, surely our Yorkshire airports should focus on pulling together rather than being at loggerheads?

Whilst it’s understandable that Hodder raises concerns that taxpayers’ money is spent wisely and that “sufficient safeguards are in place as to how these public funds are used”, he’s made his point now. There is nothing to be gained from continuing any kind of feud.

LBA proves that with sensible and strategic leadership a privately-owned regional airport can thrive. However, this is clearly not the only model. Cardiff Airport in Wales, for example, is owned entirely by the Welsh government. Manchester and Stansted Airports are both partly owned by local authorities.