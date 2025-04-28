Driving test backlogs highlight the broken transport system we have in Britain - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long waits to secure a test are leaving countless would-be drivers stranded, yet what is the alternative to the car, in so many parts of our region?

This is not only pertinent in rural areas, left behind by curtailed bus services, but urban areas too, where illogical and ill-connected trains can make it feel like the equivalent of a two-day trek by camel to travel 20 miles.

I’ll give you an example. A non-driver friend visiting recently needed to get from my house, a few miles south of Barnsley town centre in South Yorkshire, to Mirfield in West Yorkshire on a Sunday afternoon – a journey of around 18 miles.

An L plate on a car. PIC: PA/PA Wire

When we looked at the sequence of buses and trains required, it would have taken around two hours. I could drive there and back in about 45 minutes, so guess which option we chose?

We all know that if buses and trains and trams worked better in our region, people would not be so reliant on the car.

Yet promises Starmer’s government is making on public transport still fail to grasp the basics.

At the end of March, he unveiled a package of £1.7bn measures for local buses, roads and trams, which vowed to tackle the North’s “Victorian-era transport system”.

Highlights include a mass transit tram system for West Yorkshire, an improved transport hub for Bury in Greater Manchester (already on the Metrolink tram system) and a new train station in the Baltic Triangle, a part of Liverpool city centre already well-served by buses.

Close analysis shows that Starmer, despite studying for his first degree in Leeds, really doesn’t understand transport in the North.

Apparently, though, he “will not stand by and watch while this blight continues to disrupt the lives of working people.”

In a statement, Downing Street said: “Doctors’ appointments are missed, children late to school, work meetings missed thanks to delays or cancellations. These are the real-world impacts which lead to an insecurity and instability for working people.”

What the Prime Minister doesn’t realise is that the paucity and poor provision of public transport means that millions of people can’t even consider catching a bus to a doctor’s appointment or hopping on a tram to take their children to school.

Meanwhile, our young people are standing still, literally, at a huge disadvantage when it comes to travelling independently for work or education. They can’t rely on public transport, nor can they expect the chance to take and pass their driving test any time soon.

The average waiting time to book a practical driving test in Britain is growing longer – in February, it was 20 weeks, up from 14 weeks a year earlier, according to the AA. The official target time is supposed to be seven weeks.

The number of test centres with a 24-week (or six month) waiting time, the maximum possible, nearly doubled over the period, from 94 to 183. Almost half of driving test centres in Yorkshire have six-month waits, including both Bradford test centres, two in Sheffield, as well as the main centre in Harehills in Leeds.

Many driving instructors across our region are not even taking on new learners, such are the delays. This obviously has knock-on effects for them too, especially as so many are independent, self-employed operators.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, who already looks beleaguered only five months into the job, blames inheriting “an enormous backlog”, from the previous government, but that sounds like a spurious get-out.

Hauled before the Commons’ Transport Select Committee to account for the dire situation, Ms Alexander insisted that her department is aiming to reduce the average waiting time for driving tests in Britain to its seven-week target by summer 2026.

She admitted that “the waiting times that people are experiencing are totally unacceptable”, and announced that the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) has been instructed to make “additional overtime incentive payments to everyone delivering extra driving tests”.

DVSA staff qualified to conduct tests are being asked to voluntarily return to the front line, while the number of permanent trainers for new examiners will be doubled.

Ms Alexander is also tackling the dodgy practice of bots mass-booking slots and reselling them on the black market for inflated prices.