Speaking to the political website PoliticsHome last month, Tory peer and elections expert Lord Robert Haywards warned that there could be a “marked downturn” in people bothering to go to the polls.

If the first few days of campaigning – from all sides – were anything to go by, leaders of both main parties do indeed have some way to go to connect in any kind of authentic way with the electorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s only week one. As a middle-aged women caught outside a shopping centre on the television news remarked to the reporter, she’s planning to leave the country and not come back until it’s all over. Tempting though that thought might be, en masse, it would hardly deliver the democratic result we all deserve.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Inverness Airport, Scotland, while on the General Election campaign trail. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Calling at a warehouse in Erewash, Derbyshire, on his whistle-stop helicopter tour of all four nations of the UK – England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland (no one was mentioning the words ‘carbon footprint’) - Tory leader Rishi Sunak fended off a question from a 68-year-old warehouse supervisor by blaming the pandemic and strikes by medical workers. Why, the man asked, had he been waiting 12 weeks for a prostate test and why too, had his wife been waiting three years for medical treatment? What are the Conservatives doing to bring down record NHS waiting times?

He didn’t get his answer. And later, it emerged that at least two further questions came from Conservative councillor ‘plants’ secreted in hi-vis vests amongst the employees. Not the best of starts, or the way to win trust.

In Gillingham, Kent, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the crowd that they have “the power and the chance” to “end the chaos” of small boats. It was a clever verbal trick, putting the power apparently in the hands of the people. But ticking a box for Labour and reversing the tide of illegal immigration are two actions with very deep and quite possibly unnavigable waters between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Words are one thing, actions quite another. And the electorate knows this only too well, especially in regions such as ours, where distance from Westminster has become a yawning chasm.

The Prime Minister’s own seat might be in Richmond, North Yorkshire, but really, as far as campaigning in this General Election is concerned, that’s nothing more than a geographical anomaly.

His record on so-called ‘levelling up’ is hardly covered in glory. Yes, there have been significant injections of cash, £20m each, to seven “overlooked” Yorkshire towns – Barnsley, Castleford, Dewsbury, Doncaster, Keighley, Rotherham and Scarborough – through the government’s Towns Fund, to improve High Streets and tackle anti-social behaviour. And no doubt the Conservatives will remind us of this at every opportunity over coming weeks.

However, ask your typical person in the street and you can almost guarantee that as they struggle to pay their own household bills and put food on the table, they won’t even have heard of the Towns Fund. And its munificence is of no consequence whatsoever to all the other towns, villages and cities which didn’t benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What we must remember is that this is a ‘general’ election, not a presidential race. With party leaders dominating the airwaves and front pages of national newspapers, it is frighteningly easy for people to forget this.

I am always shocked to find how little some people understand about the parliamentary process, failing even to realise that when they vote in a General Election, they vote for their next member of Parliament, not to elect the actual leader.

I think we all paid the price for this at the 2019 General Election, which delivered Boris Johnson as Prime Minister on a tide of populist support.

With the date of the General Election coming as a surprise even to senior members of the Conservative Party and No 10 insiders, there’s a scramble to find parliamentary political candidates, especially as a record number of Tory MPs – 72 at the time of writing – are standing down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad