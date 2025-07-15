Food security is being neglected by the Government in pursuit of Net Zero
There is no denying that the country needs to take action in combating climate change. However, it cannot become a zero sum game.
The fact that 59 per cent of England's largest operational solar farms are located on productive farmland, while almost a third, 31 per cent, of the area they cover is classified as the nation’s ‘best and most versatile’ (BMV) agricultural land, is a cause for alarm.
Three operational solar farms, including Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire, are located entirely on BMV farmland.
And if the Government is to meet its stated target of solar capacity by 2030, 60-65 per cent of the capacity could come from large-scale solar farms under current policy scenarios, according to countryside charity CPRE.
There’s also concern that the distribution of solar farms is going to be uneven. You can’t simply carpet the countryside in glass and metal.
The Government has already said it will target so-called grey belt land when it comes to housing developments. So why is high grade farmland being sacrificed for solar?
A bit of joined-up thinking is needed. As the Government looks to get a grip on the housing crisis, surely every new development should be forced to install solar panels and the infrastructure needed around them.
