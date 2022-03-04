Gavin Williamson knighthood shames honours system, insults teachers and epitomises Boris Johnson’s tawdry government – The Yorkshire Post says

As war ravages in Ukraine, it’s perplexing that Boris Johnson found time to honour an imbecile of a politician previously sacked as Defence Secretary by Theresa May for compromising national security. Why – or was it part of a cynical ploy to ‘buy’ Mr Williamson’s silence?
Fury over Gavin Williamson knighthood; Yorkshire Post readers react to disgraced ex-Education Secretary’s reward for failure and claim it is a ‘callous’ new low by Boris Johnson
Either way, it is an insult that undermines the honours system and besmirches the knighthoods, and awards, handed to individuals of integrity who serve Britain with distinction.
People like teachers – the profession ruined by Mr Williamson whose incompetence in office has only been matched by his shameless desire to become Sir Gavin since being relieved of his duties last September.
