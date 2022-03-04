Gavin Williamson knighthood shames honours system, insults teachers and epitomises Boris Johnson’s tawdry government – The Yorkshire Post says

There's fury at Boris Johnson's decision to award a knighthood to Gavin Williamson, the former Education Secretary.

As war ravages in Ukraine, it’s perplexing that Boris Johnson found time to honour an imbecile of a politician previously sacked as Defence Secretary by Theresa May for compromising national security. Why – or was it part of a cynical ploy to ‘buy’ Mr Williamson’s silence?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's fury at Boris Johnson's decision to award a knighthood to Gavin Williamson, the former Education Secretary, who was born in Scarborough.

Either way, it is an insult that undermines the honours system and besmirches the knighthoods, and awards, handed to individuals of integrity who serve Britain with distinction.

People like teachers – the profession ruined by Mr Williamson whose incompetence in office has only been matched by his shameless desire to become Sir Gavin since being relieved of his duties last September.