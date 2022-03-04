Gavin Williamson knighthood shames honours system, insults teachers and epitomises Boris Johnson’s tawdry government – The Yorkshire Post says

given how The Yorkshire Post became the first newspaper in January 2020 to demand the sacking of Scarborough-born Gavin Williamson, it is unsurprising that there’s no explanation for the Government’s tawdry decision to knight the ex-Education Secretary.

By YP Comment
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:15 pm
There's fury at Boris Johnson's decision to award a knighthood to Gavin Williamson, the former Education Secretary.

Why Gavin Williamson must resign or be sacked – The Yorkshire Post says

As war ravages in Ukraine, it’s perplexing that Boris Johnson found time to honour an imbecile of a politician previously sacked as Defence Secretary by Theresa May for compromising national security. Why – or was it part of a cynical ploy to ‘buy’ Mr Williamson’s silence?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fury over Gavin Williamson knighthood; Yorkshire Post readers react to disgraced ex-Education Secretary’s reward for failure and claim it is a ‘callous’ new low by Boris Johnson

There's fury at Boris Johnson's decision to award a knighthood to Gavin Williamson, the former Education Secretary, who was born in Scarborough.

Either way, it is an insult that undermines the honours system and besmirches the knighthoods, and awards, handed to individuals of integrity who serve Britain with distinction.

People like teachers – the profession ruined by Mr Williamson whose incompetence in office has only been matched by his shameless desire to become Sir Gavin since being relieved of his duties last September.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

Gavin WilliamsonYorkshire PostBoris JohnsonGovernmentScarborough