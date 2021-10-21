Government risks repeating pandemic mistakes by not implementing 'Plan B' - The Yorkshire Post says

So when an NHS leader urges Ministers to immediately enforce “Plan B” restrictions or “risk stumbling into a winter crisis” – and when that intervention comes a little over a week after a landmark report stated that decisions in the early weeks of the pandemic “ranked as one of the most important public health failures” the UK has ever experienced – you would have thought they would decide it was better to be safe than sorry.

Apparently not. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said they do not “feel that it’s the time for Plan B right now”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve heard that kind of talk before.

Picture: Getty.

Just ask Mrs J Wood from Doncaster, whose powerful letter in The Yorkshire Post this week revealed her daughter’s “suffering, terrible death after only five days in intensive care with Covid”.

In her estimation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson “took away all protective measures far too early”, just as the Science and Technology and Health and Social Care committees said his Government, on certain matters, had acted too late.

The measures asked for by Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, are not draconian: a back-up strategy which could reintroduce actions such as mandatory face coverings in public places or the use of vaccine passports to enter crowded venues.

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street following a cabinet meeting on September 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

However, the aforementioned report’s title was Coronavirus: lessons learned to date. From when it was published on October 12 to Tuesday this week, some 482 families lost loved ones who had tested positive.