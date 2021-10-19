My daughter’s virus death; why I blame Boris Johnson – Yorkshire Post Letters

What is your verdict on Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid pandemic?

I AM writing this open letter to you on behalf of my daughter and thousands of others. My daughter has died a suffering, terrible death after only five days in intensive care with Covid.

My thoughts are of how Boris Johnson has let her and countless others down. My daughter had a name, she was not a number or a statistic but a person.

Every morning when I wake, my first thought is how never again will I see her, never will I hear her laughter, or share my thoughts or hear her voice. Nor will her husband, her three sons and her beloved grandson.

At the beginning of the pandemic, he failed to close our borders early enough. He failed to provide proper protection for carers, and NHS staff. Then he did not seal our borders when the Delta variant arrived fron India.

He took away all protective measures far too early. Yes, Mr Johnson, you have thrown your people to the wolves. If a man loses his wife he becomes a widower, if a woman loses her husband she becomes a widow. However if a mother loses a child there is nothing for this, that is because you become nothing.

I hope my life isn’t too long, as it is torture to be without my daughter, my soulmate, my confidante, my everything.

In times of war, leaders do not take time out for a holiday in Spain. May I remind you, we are fighting a war, a war with an unseen enemy – Covid.

For thousands of people their lives will never be the same again. Their happiness and peaceful existence devastated forever. All because of massive failings and wrong decisions. These words are my opinions and I claim my democratic right to freedom of speech. My father fought at Dunkirk for me to have this. My heart goes out to all bereaved families. Only a mother’s broken heart can feel this kind of pain.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

SURELY it can’t only be me who finds the daily coronavirus figures unhelpful? The number of cases, those in hospital and deaths are rising exponentially, yet vaccination figures only change slowly. It would help if we were given the ages and vaccination status of all those who are infected, sick or dying. If revealed, it would help persuade those reluctant to “take the needle”.

From: Ruthven Urquhart, High Hunsley, Cottingham.

THE lockdown controversy. The politicians do not deserve all this criticism. They are not scientists, virologist or even health specialists.