Has the Government got its NHS priorities right? - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heralding the investigation at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists’ (RCOG) World Congress on Monday, Streeting said that the review would follow the blueprint of Lord Darzi of Denham’s investigation into the state of the NHS, which concluded the health service was “broken”. Is Mounjaro a sticking plaster or a diversion then?

Work on the maternity care services investigation will start this summer, with a report expected by the end of the year. Maternity services in Leeds will be amongst the first 10 to be investigated, and individually scrutinised for failings in maternity care, the Department for Health said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, it was announced that maternity services at two Leeds hospitals have been downgraded from "good" to "inadequate" by the healthcare regulator; their failings pose "a significant risk" to mothers and babies.

A woman holding a Mounjaro weight loss jab. PIC: Alamy/PA.

Concerns from staff and patients around quality of care and staffing levels were substantiated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) during unannounced inspections at Leeds Teaching Hospitals (LTH) NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, whilst the benefits of Mounjaro and other weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic are being discovered by clinical researchers, not only do these medications suppress appetite, they are believed to have other positive effects on health. These include reducing blood sugar and inflammation, improving cardio-vascular health and impacting positively on addictive behaviours.

This move to make Mounjaro widely available through a NHS prescription will be welcomed by those who are struggling with severe obesity. The rules are strict; eligible individuals must have a BMI (Body Mass Index) of at least 40 and four or more health conditions linked to being obese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, some doctors have already raised concerns about the additional workload this roll-out will bring, while pharmacists fear it could lead to supply shortages.

I have friends and acquaintances on weight-loss drugs (accessed privately) and I would never wish to be churlish about the benefits they are feeling.

However, there are side effects, including digestive problems, and the whole thing makes me feel more than slightly queasy. The NHS has so many endemic problems, with the state of maternity services just the tip of a particularly dangerous iceberg.

I’m not sure that sanctioning Mounjaro on the NHS is the best use of funds, especially when it is already clear that the money earmarked could easily be spent in many other acute scenarios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When weight-loss drugs came out of the celebrity shadows and into public consciousness last year, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was quick to herald them as a panacea for all ills. He BBC Breakfast, “I think these drugs could be very important for our economy and for health. “This drug will be very helpful to people who want to lose weight, need to lose weight, very important for the economy so people can get back into work.”

I feel there is something almost sinister about this government’s rapid adoption of weight loss drugs as the answer to all their prayers.

It's another example of getting into bed with Big Pharma, for a start, and as yet, no-one is sure of the long-term effects, not least of which will be the question of how long is safe for an individual to inject themselves, and what happens when they stop.

Whilst there are genetic factors to obesity, and some people do naturally find themselves with a slow metabolism either through illness or disposition, there are also severe lifestyle factors. Over-eating or eating the wrong foods, taking no exercise and over-indulging in alcohol can all play a part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the Health Secretary has also announced he will chair a new national taskforce on maternity and neonatal care in England, made up of experts and bereaved families, to address immediate issues. All this will cost money.

It’s not for me to tell Wes Streeting how to spend the NHS’s money, but as his investigation into failing maternity services gets underway, he might like to remember that for many people, becoming obese is the outcome of a series of bad choices.