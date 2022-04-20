Jacob Brailsford with Jai Jayy.

And the Sheffield-based national charity Support Dogs is a prime example of a service providing that vital resource for families in Yorkshire and beyond.

It is celebrating its 30th anniversary, having helped adults and children with autism, epilepsy and a number of serious medical conditions since 1992 by aiding them to lead safer and more independent lives.

Just look at how it has helped seven-year-old Sheffield boy Jacob Brailsford.

He was diagnosed with severe autism and anxiety just before his third birthday, meaning that getting him out of the house at all was a challenge for his mother Rachel. Then came Labrador Jai Jayy last September.

In the words of Rachel, the two “had an instant bond, a bond I just can’t describe. I would never have thought a dog could make such a difference.”

As well as providing companionship and helping to reduce stress in social environments, Support Dogs’ autism assistance dogs are trained to help keep children safe.

It is well-documented that campaigners want social care to be a political priority and funding for people who need it is hard to come by.

Charities such as Support Dogs step in to provide a lifeline to people like Jacob and his family. What’s more, despite the Covid pandemic leading to longer waits for its services and a drop in income, in 2022 Support Dogs is looking to expand.