Households cannot continue to bear the burden of inflation - The Yorkshire Post says

The surge in inflation is not a good sign for the economy or millions of households across the country.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation hit 3.5 per cent in April, up from 2.6 per cent in March and the highest since January 2024.

The rise comes off the back of huge bill increases. Ofgem’s energy price cap rose by 6.4 per cent in April, water bills increased and there were steep increases in council tax.

It would be too simplistic to blame inflation on the Labour Government.

The council tax rises for instance are an indirect consequence of a decade and a half of austerity measures.

Councils that bore the brunt of the cuts have been left in a mess. The warning signs were always there.

Having said that, the Government now needs to start delivering on the economy.

Granted it is akin to turning an oil tanker around but there is only so much patience amongst the public. And it is not only unfair but also unsustainable for them to shoulder more and more of the burden of inflation.

The Prime Minister is right to revisit the policy to cut winter fuel payments. He said the Government wants to make more pensioners eligible for winter fuel payments.

While political opponents will howl about a U-turn being embarrassing for the Government, it’s commendable that the concerns of pensioners are being listened to.