How did water companies get into this mess and is there any way out? - Jayne Dowle

Water companies really need to be held to account and a new way forward established, one that does not reward incompetent bosses, put shareholders above customers or pile yet more pressure on bill-payers.

It is against this backdrop, and in our region and others, with a hosepipe ban set to continue until winter, that Sir Jon Cuncliffe, a former Bank of England deputy governor, launches his long-awaited Independent Water Commission report.

But does it go far enough? Critics say not. The biggest omission - the report was notably not asked to consider this - is ignoring the possibility of nationalising water. The water industry has been privatised in England and Wales since 1989, when the 10 publicly-owned water and sewerage authorities were transferred into limited companies.

Dry cracked earth at Baitings Reservoir in Ripponden, West Yorkshire. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

This situation has left water firms at the mercy of the markets, and it’s led to the parlous state we find ourselves in; creaking, leaking pipes and sewerage, with some parts of the system dating back to Victorian times, private concerns each following their own path instead of pulling together, and a general lack of accountability that ignores the fact that water is pretty vital for life.

CEO of River Action, James Wallace, says this “once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset a broken and corrupted system”, has been missed, citing “alternative public-benefit investment, ownership and governance models that have been proven across Europe” as proof that nationalisation can work, without “appeasing the vulture capital markets.”

Ministers have argued that the cost of nationalisation, an estimated £90bn, is just too high to justify a public takeover. This will remain a moot point, “as we watch the industry continue to sink under the failed model of privatisation”, according to Adrian Ramsay MP, co-leader of the Green Party.

Meanwhile, Cuncliffe’s report contains 88 recommendations for reform, including the abolition of Ofwat, the current regulator, with a “new, single, powerful regulator”.

Other putative improvements in the 465-page report put the onus on the customer; the underlying narrative is that we should be encouraged to use less, in the face of creaking infrastructure – no new reservoirs have been built since 1992.

Yet we all know the British Isles are not only generally wet but surrounded by water. No mention of desalination plants to turn seawater into fresh water either, but maybe that would be a step too far, involving as it would mind-boggling levels of cross-Cabinet and Whitehall co-ordination and the involvement of numerous bodies with vested interests. Imagine the furore over wind farms, or HS2, and triple it. Not in our lifetimes perhaps.

Without such bold moves, our great-grandchildren face the very real prospect of water rationing as the population continues to soar, projected to rise by almost 10 million in the next couple of decades, from 67.8 million in 2022 to 76.6 million by 2047. Already, new homes are built with a recommended 105 litres of water consumption per person per day, against current average household consumption of 144 litres per person per day.

What the report does recommend is the compulsory installation of smart meters, so people are charged for what they use rather than being billed at a flat fee calculated on the rateable value of their home.

According to official figures, more than 60 per cent of households already have a water meter; single-person households in particular benefit from only paying for what they use. Meters are typically read manually once a year. Only 12 per cent of households have smart water meters, so switching over, and extending this to all consumers, would represent a colossal outlay.

There could also be a social tariff for low-income households, making water more affordable and reducing debts owed.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed has already confirmed that Ofwat will be scrapped and replaced to overhaul the “broken” system, but it's reported that the water minister, Emma Hardy, will take the summer to decide which of the other Cunliffe recommendations Labour plans to accept.

We take it for granted, when we turn on the tap, that water will simply flow. But how often do we consider that this vital element is held in the power of a pyramid of anonymous entities, including multinational banks and overseas companies?