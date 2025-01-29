How Morrisons is reaping the rewards of its CEO’s approach

No business can expect to excel in the modern day and age without embracing technology but for some things the old ways are the best.

That certainly is proving the case for Bradford-based supermarket Morrisons and it starts at the top.

Morrisons and indeed the wider sector has faced a turbulent time in recent years. However, the latest results show that the Bradford-based grocer is on the right track. The company said like-for-like sales rose 4.1 per cent in the year ending October 27 while earnings jumped to £835m, up from £751m the previous 12 months.

Its current chief executive Rami Baitiéh took the helm in 2023 after retail veteran David Potts had helped the supermarket correct its course.

Morrisons sales jumped last year. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Since then he has taken cues from the late Sir Ken Morrison, who took Morrisons from a humble egg and butter stall to one of the biggest supermarkets in the country.

Last summer, in an interview with The Yorkshire Post, Mr Baitiéh promised to utilise data to drive the next phase of growth but he also emphasised the importance of actually listening to customers.

This was reflected in his admission last year that the supermarket “went a bit too far” with the number of self-checkouts it installed and subsequent moves to reverse this trend.

There is no better way of honouring Sir Ken Morrison’s legacy than by ensuring that the empire that he founded continues to flourish by doing what it does best, serving its customers.