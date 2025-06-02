How my daughter's phone stolen at Creamfields festival ended up in Dubai - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, by Nuke From Orbit, a fintech start-up, reveals that 29 per cent of UK adults have been victims of recent phone theft, up from 17 per cent in 2023.

This number includes my 19-year-old daughter, who had her phone stolen from her bag at the Creamfields music festival in Cheshire in August.

We’d agree with James O’Sullivan, Nuke From Orbit’s chief executive, who says, “the current solutions - and the police response - simply do not match the scale of the problem.”

Lizzie’s phone was securely zipped in an underarm handbag. She remembers looking at it to check the time, re-zipping the bag, and then, it was gone.

Young people are the most vulnerable to opportunistic phone snatchers, with 71 per cent using their mobile in public multiple times a day, according to this research. But Lizzie didn’t even have her phone on view.

The chilling thing is someone, somewhere in the crowd was watching her, waiting for her attention to be momentarily distracted, before swooping to steal.

As soon as Lizzie realised her phone had disappeared, it was panic stations. Fortunately, she was with her boyfriend. He rang her brother back home in Barnsley, and together, in the space of moments, using Find My iPhone, they tracked her device to the perimeter of the festival site.

They also disabled Lizzie’s phone online, quite how I am still not sure, but thankfully this meant her banking apps and other personal information was kept safe.

Lizzie and her boyfriend raced to tell security, who put them in touch with Cheshire police. Security staff said other festival-goers were also reporting stolen phones. One girl in the security tent was sobbing; the thief had attacked her as she walked back to her tent and wrenched her phone from her hand.

Meanwhile, Cheshire police did nothing, except issue a crime number for insurance. So we turned detective; over the course of the night, we watched, in real time, as Lizzie’s phone made its way 193 miles from the festival site at Daresbury in Cheshire, to Edmonton in north London.

We had the postcode, looked up the building and found it was a flat above shops. Screenshotting the phone’s location, we told Cheshire police, and I posted on X, tagging them and the Metropolitan police in London.

Tumbleweed. Next morning, a stream of festival-goers reported on social media they had done the same thing; about 20 phones, all stolen from Creamfields, had ended up at the same address. The Find My iPhone technology is so precise, we even watched Lizzie’s phone being moved from one side of the building to the other.

So if a middle-aged mum with absolutely no training whatsoever in cyber-security and three Gen Zs can disable, locate and track an obviously stolen phone in the middle of the night, why did the police resolutely refuse to do anything about it?

Considering the number of phones located at the same address, it was clear this hadn’t been some one-off opportunist theft, but organised crime.

International organised crime. Some days later, Lizzie’s boyfriend got a notification through Find My iPhone. Her phone had made its way to Dubai and although disabled, had been re-activated, somehow.

Dubai we learned, is an international hub where stolen phones end up, to be stripped down and re-sold on the black market. However, according to recent research undertaken by The Times newspaper and the Metropolitan Police, it’s not one of the leading locations at the end of the global organised phone theft trail.

Algeria in north Africa is the most common country where phones stolen in London go, with 28 per cent finding their way there, followed by China (20 per cent) and Hong Kong (7 per cent).

We found out that even if they have the address of the ‘holding station’ for stolen phones in the UK, police wouldn’t have been able to search the premises without a warrant. Obtaining a warrant takes time.

However, as part of the Crime and Policing Bill (still at Committee stage), police will be given enhanced powers against theft of mobile phones, no longer needing a warrant to search properties where stolen items have been electronically geolocated.

Under the new warrantless powers of entry, officers will be able to enter premises identified by electronic mapping if stolen items are believed to be there and it is not practicable to obtain a warrant from a court.

Announcing the plans, Home Secretary and Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP Yvette Cooper said: “For the last few years, our towns and cities have seen street theft shoot up, as organised gangs have been targeting mobile phones.

“But it is extremely frustrating for victims when they can see exactly where their stolen phone has gone but nothing is done.”

