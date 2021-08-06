How track cyclist Laura Kenny’s Olympic success inspires women – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet, while this success helped the North-West edge further ahead of Team Yorkshire in Great Britain’s unofficial medal race, Kenny continues to rewrite the record books in the veldodrome.
Now the first Britsh female competitor in history to win five Olympic gold medals, with the Omnium still to come this weekend, she’s also the first woman from this country to triumph at three successive Games.
And all this after Kenny, 29, took time out after Rio to start a family with her husband Jason who has a record-equalling eight Olympic medals to his name. No wonder this supermum is an inspiration to so many women because of her down-to-earth manner and ability to be the best possible mother to three-year-old Albie while training for days like this.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.