How track cyclist Laura Kenny’s Olympic success inspires women – The Yorkshire Post says

THERE IS a risk that Laura Kenny, the smiling first lady of track cycling, is taken for granted after storming to first place in the inaugural Olympic women’s Madison alongside Katie Archibald.

Friday, 6th August 2021, 4:40 pm
Great Britain's Katie Archibald (left) and Laura Kenny celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Women's Madison Final at the Izu Velodrome on the fourteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Yet, while this success helped the North-West edge further ahead of Team Yorkshire in Great Britain’s unofficial medal race, Kenny continues to rewrite the record books in the veldodrome.

Now the first Britsh female competitor in history to win five Olympic gold medals, with the Omnium still to come this weekend, she’s also the first woman from this country to triumph at three successive Games.

And all this after Kenny, 29, took time out after Rio to start a family with her husband Jason who has a record-equalling eight Olympic medals to his name. No wonder this supermum is an inspiration to so many women because of her down-to-earth manner and ability to be the best possible mother to three-year-old Albie while training for days like this.

