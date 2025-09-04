How ‘woman of the people’ Angela Rayner is letting down the very people who voted for her as MP - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it’s important we give it full focus. Whilst it is said that technically, the Deputy Prime Minister – and Housing Secretary - has done nothing illegal regarding her residences, it’s the lack of transparency and accountability that rankles with ordinary people.

What is clear is that she has an interest in three properties; a constituency home in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, a grace-and-favour apartment in Admiralty House on Whitehall, central London and her recent acquisition, a £800,000 seaside apartment in Hove, East Sussex.

When Rayner bought the Hove apartment in May this year, she classed it as her only property, allowing her to pay an estimated £30,000 in stamp duty rather than the higher second home rate of £70,000. A nifty move, you might think. Given the increasingly onerous taxation burdens on homeowners, it’s a strategy which many a canny buyer might have also deployed.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

After all, her Cabinet colleague, and some say rival, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, is already flying threatening kites mooting further ways to squeeze property owners.

The big issue is that Rayner had previously separately listed her constituency home as her primary property. It’s reported that this would allow her to avoid paying about £2,000 a year in council tax on her grace-and-favour apartment in London.

Still with me? Now the Ashton-under-Lyne house has now been put fully into a trust, believed to be for Rayner’s three children. It’s said she has removed her name from the deeds and gone forward to buy the Hove apartment.

Given her children still live there, it’s believed Rayner does spend time in this house. And after all, it’s the only one of the three properties she has access to which sits in her constituency, which she has represented since 2015.

But, and it’s a big but, it’s reported that come the next General Election, she will still stand as parliamentary candidate for Ashton-under-Lyne, despite her main home now – apparently – being 260 miles away on the South Coast.

You can see why questions are being asked. As Housing Secretary, Rayner promotes Labour’s plans to build 1.5 million new homes across the UK by 2029. This is heralded as the answer to thousands of prayers, helping countless people who are unable to afford even one home of their own.

Yet, the woman in charge of it all clearly does not stop and think that spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on home number three might rankle. This shows a remarkable lack of insight and political savvy. The optics, as they say in politics, are not good.

Why did she need to do it this year, when it’s clear that Labour is struggling in the opinion polls? Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been making hay whilst Rayner has been floating around in Hove on an inflatable kayak, sucking on a vape, swigging pink wine.

More deeply, Rayner’s appeal with ordinary people has its roots in her difficult early years growing up in Stockport, single motherhood at 16, her battle from care worker to union official to MP. The trajectory of this aspirational journey has been one of the strongest swords in Sir Keir Starmer’s armoury – until now.

It is not hard to understand why this aspiration would not continue into property; bricks and mortar, after all, signifying so much in Britain. However, the irony is not lost. A Northern, genuinely working class MP, Cabinet Minister, second in command no less, upping sticks and effectively moving to the other end of the country?

Surely it is not unreasonable for an MP, who still serves their constituents, however exalted they become, to at least take their constituency home seriously.

Long-standing Labour watchers will recall ex-PM Tony Blair’s constituency home in Sedgefield, County Durham. Former pit manager’s villa Myrobella House, in the mining village of Trimdon Colliery, was his base for 24 years. Here he hosted world leaders and international statesmen, including President George Bush in 2003.

Performative politics it might have been, but it left the country in no doubt at all that for all his globe-trotting, Blair respected his Northern constituency.

For Rayner, who has been a poster girl for ambitious working class women, really has got it wrong on this. Making the move to a grandiose seaside pad sniffs of turning back the clock to the pre-Reform Act days of grandee absentee politicians, who barely stepped down from their carriages to put a foot on the land that qualified them for Parliament.