Across the country, millions of patients are waiting for life-changing procedures and the Government is rightly focused on reducing these numbers.

At Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT), we are proud to be recognised as leading the way nationally in addressing this issue.

Through innovation, collaboration, and sheer determination of our colleagues, we have made significant progress since the pandemic, where our elective backlog increased sharply to almost 4,000 patients waiting over 52 weeks.

That number is down to almost zero. Central to our success has been innovation by our surgical teams. By adopting new surgical techniques and using data intelligence and digital tools to closely track patient pathways, we’ve managed to streamline our processes and enhance patient care.

We have also taken the opportunity to address health inequalities as part of this and we are nationally recognised for reducing waits for people with a learning disability.

Our partnership with other healthcare providers has also been key. As an integrated trust offering both hospital and community care, and by working closely with primary care, other community services, and neighbouring trusts, we’ve ensured a more joined-up approach to patient care, sharing resources, expertise, and capacity to tackle the backlog more effectively.

There is no silver bullet, but progress is possible when we put patients at the heart of everything we do. From expanding theatre capacity by operating weekend lists, to using cutting-edge technology to make procedures more efficient and speed up recovery, our approach is both cutting waiting time and improving patient experience.

The Government’s commitment to sharing the best of the NHS with the rest of the system is welcome. We’re proud that our work is being held up as an example.

We know there is more to do. Tackling waiting lists is a marathon, not a sprint, but together, we can build a more resilient, responsive NHS for the future.