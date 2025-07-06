I have never lost sight of Yorkshire issues in Westminster - Tom Gordon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the corridors of Westminster can feel a world away from the Stray or the market square in Knaresborough, I’ve never lost sight of why I’m there: to be a voice for the people of Harrogate and Knaresborough, and to fight for fairness and opportunity for all.

This year, I have been proud to play a part in some of the most significant decisions Parliament has taken in decades. One of the most powerful moments came when the Assisted Dying Bill passed its third reading. Sitting on the Bill Committee, I heard deeply moving stories from families who had lost loved ones in painful and avoidable circumstances. We listened to experts, campaigners and those with lived experience to shape a bill that is both compassionate and safe. It was a privilege to help guide it through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other important milestones followed. We finally removed the threat of criminal sanctions from women making decisions about their own bodies, by decriminalising abortion. And in a historic moment for our democracy, MPs backed a move towards proportional representation. Each of these votes felt like progress. Measured, long overdue progress.

Closer to home, I have worked hard to make sure our area is not left behind. The recent Spending Review brought more disappointment than hope. Once again, North Yorkshire was overlooked. There was no funding for the dualling of the Knaresborough to York rail line, or for any major rural transport projects. It is clear the government is choosing to invest elsewhere.

But there have been important local wins. I secured government backing for the rebuild of Harrogate College, a major investment in our young people and local skills. And I was proud to help secure funding in principle for a new football pitch for Knaresborough Town AFC, following close work with local councillors and the club. These are the kind of practical, positive improvements that can help our communities thrive.

Some of the most meaningful work this year has come from campaigns I did not expect to be leading. One of the first was the growing issue of spray foam insulation. Constituents contacted me in despair; stuck in homes they could no longer sell or remortgage. I raised it in Parliament, met with lenders and regulators, and continue to push for action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I gave a speech in Parliament about adoption breakdown. It was driven by the honest and painful experiences shared with me by local families. I have since joined forces with Adoption UK to press for better post-adoption support, especially during adolescence, when many families are at breaking point.

I have launched a campaign to remove restrictions on when people can use a disabled person’s bus pass. The rule that limits use until after 9am is unfair and unnecessary. If we accept someone qualifies for a pass, they should be able to use it when they need it, not just when it suits the system.

I remain as committed as ever to delivering for Harrogate and Knaresborough. Whether in the Commons or our community, I will keep working hard to be the voice we need, and the champion our towns deserve. Thank you for your trust. I will keep earning it.