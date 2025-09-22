Importance of mass transit network for West Yorkshire cannot be overlooked regardless of political change

Confidence from the West Yorkshire Mayor that any future Government will see the planned tramline between Bradford and Leeds as “vital” is a welcome sign. However, people in the region are rightly cautious when it comes to the mass transit network.

Tracy Brabin believes that the scheme has a “political will” both locally and nationally to progress. While that may be the case currently, things can change rapidly in politics.

Yorkshire’s transport network has too often fallen victim to political turmoil. Projects getting greenlit, only to never materialise.

That is why the current Government needs to press on as quickly as possible in helping the Mayor deliver a mass transit network for West Yorkshire. If anything the network should be a launchpad to wider public transport improvements.

Trams have transformed cities in the past. Nottingham is a great example, providing the people there with affordable and efficient public transport.

The prize for delivering a mass transit network in West Yorkshire is arguably even bigger. The economic case for Leeds having a tram system is much stronger. And it's not just about Leeds. Bradford could be transformed by this scheme, as could the many towns around West Yorkshire.

It would be catastrophic if West Yorkshire was to once again miss out on much-needed transport infrastructure. Better transport links are key to social mobility. A failure to deliver would let down a generation.

Leeds Liberal Democrat Councillor Stewart Golton is right to refer to the decision by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to scrap the Leeds leg of HS2 in 2021, as an example of how political uncertainty has left the region short changed.