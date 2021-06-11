John Sentamu puts Ministers on notice over broken promises – The Yorkshire Post says

A year to the week since his enforced retirement as Archbishop of York due to age, Dr John Sentamu remains as passionate and charismatic as ever about social justice and equality from ‘cradle to grave’.

It is a year since Dr John Sentamu's enforced retirement as Archbishop of York. Photo: Simon Hulme.

If anything, this great pilgrim of the world, a highly-gifted orator whose mere presence in Parliament demands attention, has become even more sceptical in the past year about flimsy excuses proferred by politicians.

He’s too diplomatic to name and shame culprits, but the fact he concluded his speech by advising Ministers to promise less and deliver more when it comes to the “health and wellbeing crisis” can be interpreted as a clear warning that Lord Sentamu will continue to be a force for good. We wish him well.

