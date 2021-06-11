John Sentamu puts Ministers on notice over broken promises – The Yorkshire Post says

AS the G7 leaders meet in Cornwall, they would be advised to read the maiden speech that the newly-enobled Baron Sentamu of Lindisfarne and Masooli delivered to the House of Lords on child hunger and poverty.

By YP Comment
Friday, 11th June 2021, 11:35 am

Food hunger crisis is real and world should heed Marcus Rashford – John Sentamu

A year to the week since his enforced retirement as Archbishop of York due to age, Dr John Sentamu remains as passionate and charismatic as ever about social justice and equality from ‘cradle to grave’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

How Yorkshire people strengthened my faith – Archbishop of York’s farewell interview

It is a year since Dr John Sentamu's enforced retirement as Archbishop of York. Photo: Simon Hulme.

If anything, this great pilgrim of the world, a highly-gifted orator whose mere presence in Parliament demands attention, has become even more sceptical in the past year about flimsy excuses proferred by politicians.

He’s too diplomatic to name and shame culprits, but the fact he concluded his speech by advising Ministers to promise less and deliver more when it comes to the “health and wellbeing crisis” can be interpreted as a clear warning that Lord Sentamu will continue to be a force for good. We wish him well.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

The newly-enobled Baron Sentamu of Lindisfarne and Masooli has just delivered his maiden speech in the House of Lords.
Yorkshire PostCornwall